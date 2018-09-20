The prospective No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is on the shelf.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has undergone core muscle surgery, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Urban Meyer says Nick Bosa had surgery for a core muscle injury. No timetable for a return — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 20, 2018

While no timetable was given, the standard recovery time for that type of surgery is around the six-week range.

"I just talked to his father maybe 20 minutes ago, and we hope to get him back as soon as possible," head coach Urban Meyer said. "We're not sure when that will be. A lot of it's obviously the recovery, and obviously one of the best players in football, but even a better person, and a better family."

Bosa's older brother, Joey Bosa, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, is coincidentally also out of action with a foot injury.

The younger Bosa has appeared in all three games for the No. 4 Buckeyes this season. He's recorded 14 tackles (11 solo and three assisted) and four sacks. Bosa has also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Buckeyes (3-0) host Tulane on Saturday before a visit to Big Ten rivals No. 10 Penn State next weekend.