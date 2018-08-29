Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna says he wants fans to know what the media is saying about his May 7 arrest on domestic assault charges in Toronto isn't true.

“No one knows what happened but obviously me,’’ Osuna, 23, told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Everybody is quick to judge me and say all kinds of things about it. I’m just waiting for everything to come out so people can really wait to see what happened. I would really like the fans, and everybody else, [to] learn what the media says is not true."

Then a member of the Blue Jays, Osuna was arrested by Toronto police in the spring and subsequently received a 75-game suspension for a violation of the MLB's domestic violence policy. Whilst suspended, Osuna was traded to the Astros on July 30 and returned from his ban on August 5. His next court date is scheduled for September 5.

In his fourth big-league season, Osuna laments that the public can say what they want about him while he has remained silent on the arrest.

“The biggest thing for me, and it’s sad to me, (is) how people are free to say whatever they want," Osuna said. "They can just judge you, and they don’t know you. Everybody is judging me for things they don’t know. I don’t like that. Hey, if I’m guilty, you can say whatever you want.’’

Osuna says he doesn't know if the reaction from fans would be different if he were American or if the suspension were to have been shorter.

“Believe me, different times, different situations, that’s it,’’ Osuna said in reference to previous suspensions of New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright. “It doesn’t mean I did something bigger than them, or they did something bigger than me. I don’t know how it worked, I just wanted to get back playing baseball. That’s all.’’

Osuna says his reception on the road at different ballparks around the league has been hostile and understands that, but wants fans to keep clear of his family.

“You can say anything you want to me,’’ Osuna said. “None of what you say will hurt me because I know what happened. But don’t talk about my mom. I might lose my mind one day if you try to say something to my mom. She has nothing to do with this."

Osuna added that he was appreciative of former teammates who have reached out to him over the past few months.

“There are people who changed towards me, but so many people had my back and were supportive," Osuna told Nightengale. "I heard from guys like Jason Grilli, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion. That meant everything to me."

In 10 appearances with the Astros, Osuna is 1-2 with a 2.70 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.200. He has two saves in his 10.0 innings of work.