The National Football League informed teams on Tuesday Phase 1 of off-season team activities can begin on April 19 while the NFL and NFLPA continue to discuss virtual vs. in person meetings and on-field work, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL informed clubs today they can begin Phase 1 of OTAs on April 19, per source. Players are still allowed to work out at the facility in small groups, as many have been. The NFL and NFLPA continue to discuss virtual vs. in-person meetings and on-field work soon thereafter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

This means no head start for teams with new head coaches, who normally could’ve started OTAs Monday. But unlike a year ago, some players have already been working out in team facilities, and there’s hope for practices this spring, even if meetings remain virtual indefinitely. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA have worked collaboratively throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But if there's no deal on 2021 offseason rules, normal CBA provisions would apply. In-person workouts and practices would mean players need to show up to earn any workout bonuses in their contracts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

Pelissero added unlike last year, players have been able to work out in small groups at team facilities and there is hope for practices this spring, even if meetings remain virtual.

