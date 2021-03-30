57m ago
NFL, NFLPA still discussing virtual vs. in-person off-season work
The National Football League informed teams on Tuesday Phase 1 of off-season team activities can begin on April 19 while the NFL and NFLPA continue to discuss virtual vs. in person meetings and on-field work, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
Pelissero added unlike last year, players have been able to work out in small groups at team facilities and there is hope for practices this spring, even if meetings remain virtual.
More details to come.