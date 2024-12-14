Canada defeated by U.S. in Para Cup gold-medal final

Josh Pauls scored twice and the powerhouse United States scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Canada 4-1 on Saturday in the Para Cup hockey tournament's gold-medal game at Bell Aliant Centre.

Pauls opened the scoring at 7:13 of the first period, but Tyler McGregor tied it for Canada at 10:15.

The second period was scoreless, then the U.S. rattled off three goals by Jack Wallace, Declan Farmer and Pauls to win the international sled hockey tournament for the ninth time.

Malik Jones had three assists for the Americans, while Farmer chipped in with a pair.

The U.S. outshot Canada 21-12 and both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

China beat Czechia 4-0 in the bronze-medal final.

