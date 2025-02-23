TOMASZÓW MAZOWIECKI - Ivanie Blondin made two podium appearances on a three-medal day for Canada at a long-track speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

Blondin earned bronze in the women's mass start event before teaming up with Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Beatrice Lamarche of Quebec City to win silver in the team sprint.

“We have been consistent all year," the Ottawa skater said of the second-place finish. "We have a good strategy and (it) worked well today."

The Canadian trio posted a time of one minute 28.30 seconds, just behind first-place Poland (1:28.07). The Netherlands took bronze (1:28.46).

In the mass start, Dutch skater Marijke Groenewould held off a field of 20 with a time of 8:20.34. Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida earned silver in 8:20.48 and Blondin was next in 8:20.79.

"It was a fast race from start to finish, which I liked and that played to my advantage," Blondin said. "But in the final sprint there were a couples of elbows that weren’t to my advantage."

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finished in 34.70 seconds for his second 500-metre silver of the weekend.

Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Koshkin took gold (34.52) and Poland's Marek Kania picked up the bronze (34.76).

The Canadian team will close out the World Cup season next weekend in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.