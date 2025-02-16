ADELAIDE - Canadian racewalker Evan Dunfee set a North American 20-kilometre record on Sunday at the Australian 20km Race Walking Championships.

Dunfee won the race in one hour, 17 minutes and 39 seconds to beat Australia's Rhydian Cowley (1:18:35).

"Dream day," Dunfee posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "For nearly 20 years I’ve been looking at Julio Martinez’s 1:17:46 North American Record with dreams of taking it down one day.

"Today was that day. Perfect course, ideal weather, head in the right space. 1:17:39. Thank you Australia."

Dunfee, a three-time Olympian, won bronze in the 50km race walk at the Tokyo Games in 2021 for Canada's first-ever medal in the event.

The 34-year-old from Richmond, B.C., also finished fourth in the event at Rio 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.