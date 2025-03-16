HAMAR - Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alt., captured medals Sunday at the world speedskating single distances championships.

Blondin was second in the women's mass start. Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands finished first in eight minutes 23.17 seconds with Blondin next in 8:23.37, edging out Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida (8.23.37 also).

"It was a solid race," Blondin said. "I didn’t really have the legs for the final sprint.

"I wasn’t being defensive at all, so it was difficult making my way through. At one point I was a bit further back with two laps left because there was some bumping happening which is usual. I am still happy with the outcome and how I was feeling all week. I just didn’t feel like I was tip top today.”

It was the fourth mass start medal of the season for the 34-year-old Blondin. She claimed bronze two weeks ago and a silver earlier this year at a World Cup stop in Nagano, Japan, before another second-place finish last weekend in the Netherlands.

Howe claimed a bronze medal in the men's 1,500-metre final, his first career medal over an individual distance. Norway’s Peder Kongshaug finished first in 1:44.64 ahead of American Jordan Stolz (1:44.71) and Howe (1:44.78).

“It's been a few years that I felt like I had the potential, but it never would come together at the right moment so I’m happy it finally came together." Howe said. "All week I have been focusing on my start because it has been a bit off.

"I got off the line well (Sunday), I was able to save the energy and keep the speed in that last lap. It’s always a bit stressful sitting there watching . . . it was close between the top three so it could have gone either way."

Howe came into the race with five top-10 World Cup finishes over 1,500 metres this year, with his previous best result having been sixth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.