Japan's Horishima edges Canada's Kingsbury for gold at World Cup moguls stop in China

BEIDAHU SHEQU - Japan's Ikuma Horishima overcame a wobbly start to edge Canadian star Mikael Kingsbury for gold at a moguls World Cup stop Friday.

Horishima, the 2024 Crystal Globe winner, almost didn't advance out of the qualifying run. He took the 16th and final spot by .04 points ahead of Canada's Joey Dubuc.

When it counted, he came through with a double full and 1,440 combination on his final run to score 86.57 points.

Mikael Kingsbury of Deux Montagnes, Que., the current World Cup leader, was close behind with 85.91 points.

"I tried to push in the super final, and it was close," Kingsbury said. "I don't have the words right now but I'm pleased with what I've done.

"It’s another podium, though I wish it was (gold). I’m excited for duals tomorrow. I’m going to rest and come out very hungry tomorrow."

Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors was third with 83.79.

Kingsbury picked up his ninth World Cup medal of the season (six gold, three silver) and will look to continue his successful season in Saturday's dual moguls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.