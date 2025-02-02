ASPEN - Snowboarder Francis Jobin of Quebec City struck World Cup gold on Sunday in Aspen, Colo.

The 26-year-old athlete had a score of 79.30 in the men's slopestyle event, finishing ahead of Yiming Su (78.36) of China and American Sean Fitzsimons (77.43) in the 16-man final.

Jobin cleared his first two rails with near-perfect execution, also landing a switch backside double rodeo 1260 nosegrab to cap a stellar run.

His previous best in slopestyle was fourth, and after a seventh-place position after qualification his victory came as an upset.

Liam Brearley (70.10) of Orillia, Ont., finished fifth, Mark McMorris (45.96) of Regina, Sask., was 15th, and Cameron Spalding (43.65) of Havelock, Ont., finished 16th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.