1h ago
Ottawa-Boston PWHL game rescheduled for Feb. 19
Monday's Professional Women's Hockey League game that was originally rescheduled due too inclement weather has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 19, the league announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Monday's Professional Women's Hockey League game that was originally rescheduled due too inclement weather has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 19, it was announced.
The game will take place at it's original location, the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.
Both Ottawa and Boston were looking for their first wins after dropping their season openers. Ottawa lost 3-2 in overtime to Montreal in their first game, while Boston fell 3-2 to Minnesota.