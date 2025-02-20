The Ottawa Charge look to prevent the Boston Fleet from winning a third straight game tonight as they face off at TD Place.

Watch the Fleet take on the Charge LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN3/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Charge are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday, with Gabbie Hughes notching a goal and an assist and Emerance Maschmeyer turning aside 31 shots in the loss.

Ottawa has struggled to put the puck in the net this season, with a league-low 37 goals, and also own the league’s worst power play at 15.4 per cent. They are middle of the pack in goals against with 45, and are second last on the penalty kill at 72.1 per cent.

However, Ottawa’s special teams have been dramatically better at home compared to on the road. Their power play operates at 29.4 per cent at home compared to 4.55 per cent on the road, while their penalty kill jumps from 69.7 per cent on the road to 82.1 at home.

Forward Tereza Vanisova leads the club in goals (eight) and points (11) while defender Jincy Roese has two goals and eight points to lead the team’s defenders in scoring.

Maschmeyer continues to see the majority of the crease time for the Charge, going 5-6-2 with a .922 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average. Backup Gwyneth Philips has made just four appearances this season, with a 1-2-1 record, .904 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.

The Fleet have posted back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens in their past two games.

Boston has the third-best power play at 17.8 per cent in the PWHL and have the league’s best penalty kill at 87.5 per cent.

Captain Hilary Knight led the way on Monday against New York, scoring two goals and an assist while goaltender Aerin Frankel turned aside 35 shots in a 4-1 win. Knight leads Boston in goals (eight) and points (16) and is sixth in the PWHL in points.

Forward Alina Muller started the season on an eight-game pointless drought but she has four goals and 11 points in the eight games since.

Ottawa and Boston have faced off twice this season with Boston taking both games by one goal.