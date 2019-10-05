The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the Carleton Ravens 32-10 in Saturday's Panda Game between longtime rivals in the nation's capital.

A sellout crowd of 24,000 took in the action at TD Place Stadium.

In other U Sports football games, the top-ranked Western Mustangs outscored the Waterloo Warriors 45-42. Marc Liegghio hit a 27-yard field goal as time expired for the victory.

Wilfrid Laurier crushed Windsor 52-10 and McMaster beat Toronto 16-8. Calgary defeated Alberta 34-16 in the late game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.