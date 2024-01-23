The PWHL’s top teams and scorers clash as Montreal visits Minnesota and Ottawa hosts Boston LIVE Wednesday on TSN.

--

PWHL Boston @ PWHL Ottawa

After the weather chalked off their first scheduled meeting, PWHL Ottawa welcomes PWHL Boston to TD Place.

Watch PWHL Ottawa face PWHL Boston LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN3/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ottawa, who is playing on the second half of a back-to-back, was supposed to visit Boston on Jan. 8 before a winter storm forced that contest to be postponed until Feb 19.

Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner both scored their first PWHL goals, while Lexie Adzija fired her second into an empty net short-handed as Ottawa defeated Toronto 3-1 on Tuesday.

Adzija (2g, 2a) and Ashton Bell (4a) lead Ottawa with four points in four games this season.

Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 30 of the 31 shots she faced in the victory.

The 29-year-old has started all four games for Ottawa and they have earned at least a point in each outing so far this season.

Boston, meanwhile, will be trying to bounce back from a 4-1 loss they suffered at the hands of PWHL New York on Saturday.

Loren Gabel scored her third goal of the season in front of the home fans, but it wasn’t enough as Boston saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Alina Müller leads the team with five points in four games while Megan Keller’s two markers are tied for the league lead in goals by blueliners.

After Wednesday, Boston returns to Tsongas Center for a six-game homestand that concludes with two games against Ottawa, including the rescheduled contest from earlier in the season.

--

PWHL Montreal @ PWHL Minnesota

PWHL Montreal will make their second trip to Xcel Energy Center looking for a better result this time around as they face league-leading PWHL Minnesota.

Watch PWHL Montreal visits PWHL Minnesota LIVE Wednesday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN+.

The last time Montreal battled in the Midwest, a pro women's hockey attendance record 13,316 fans saw Grace Zumwinkle score all three goals as Minnesota earned a 3-0 victory.

Susanna Tapani had two helpers in that win and Maddie Rooney stopped all 24 shots she faced to pick up the shutout.

Ann-Renée Desbiens turned away 19 of 21 shots between the pipes for Montreal.

PWHL Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin was named first star for the second consecutive week after scoring twice against Toronto on Saturday and picking up the winner on Jan. 16 against New York.

The 32-year-old leads the league with six goals on the season.

Two Montreal forwards, Maureen Murphy and Tereza Vanišová, are tied for the league-lead with five assists.

After facing Minnesota, Montreal will head home to host Ottawa, before returning to the road against Boston and Toronto.

Tapani and Zumwinkle combined to lead PWHL Minnesota to a come from behind victory over PWHL Ottawa in their last outing on Jan. 17.

After falling behind 2-0, they each scored once to tie the contest before Tapani’s deflected shot found the back of the net for the overtime winner.

Zumwinkle, who picked up an assist on the OT goal, has five markers on the season and sits second in the league behind only Poulin.

Minnesota leads the league with 12 points.