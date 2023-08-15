OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks placed American defensive back Brandin Dandridge on their active roster Tuesday.

Ottawa placed Dandridge on the six-game injured list with a foot ailment before its 26-24 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 6. The five-foot-11, 183-pound Dandridge also missed the Redblacks' 44-31 road loss to Toronto on Sunday night.

Ottawa (3-6) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (5-3) on Saturday night.

Dandridge has registered four interceptions this season, leaving him tied for second overall with Toronto's Robertson Daniel. Winnipeg's Demerio Houston leads the way with six.

Dandridge is also tied with Robertson for second in the CFL for defensive take-aways with six (both have four interceptions, two fumble recoveries). Again, Houston leads with nine (six interceptions, three fumble recoveries).

Dandridge also has 13 tackles and a forced fumble in seven games this season.

The Redblacks also released offensive lineman Eric Starczala and defensive back Daniel Valente — both Canadians. Running back De'Montre Tuggle, defensive back Deandre Lamont and defensive lineman Tre Hornbuckle — all Americans — were added to the practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.