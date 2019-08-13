The Ottawa Redblacks signed Stefan Logan to their practice roster on Tuesday, just under a month after the veteran kick returner was released by the Montreal Alouettes.

The Redblacks released wide receiver Noel Thomas in a corresponding move.

Logan, 38, is in his eighth CFL season and was in his fifth with Montreal when he was released on July 17. He was averaging 18.5 yards per kick return and 11.8 yards per punt return before his release.

He began his career in Canada with the B.C. Lions in 2008 and returned to the squad in 2013 after spending time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.