OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks appointed Nadia Doucoure as an offensive qualify control coach Thursday.

Doucoure served as a scout with Ottawa last year after participating in the franchise's Women in Football internship program during training camp. In 2021, Doucoure, a native of France, became the first female coach at Carleton University and is now the CFL's second full-time female coach.

Tanya Walters was hired as a defensive assistant in 2022 by the B.C. Lions

"I'm glad to be back full-time with the Redblacks and to be taking this next step in my career," said Doucoure. "I can't wait to get on the field this season representing this great organization.

"Let's get to work!"

Added Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce: "We are pleased to have Nadia join our coaching staff for the 2023 season. She will be a valuable addition to the offensive staff."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.