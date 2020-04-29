Following news that the Canadian Football League has requested as much as $150 million in financial aid from the federal government, Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli said he isn't surprised the league is looking for relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reality is some businesses are not going to make it through [the pandemic], and pro sports teams aren't immune to that," Sinopoli told TSN on Wednesday. "We hope we're not a casualty. That's why we're trying to do everything we can – just like every other person that has a job or a business – to survive this."

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has outlined the league's request to the government for an initial $30 million to cover immediate lost revenue, and upwards of $150 million if the 2020 season needs to be cancelled.

Ambrosie said the league seeking help from the Canadian government shows the "urgency" in the CFL's financial situation.

Sinopoli, who won the Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2015 and 2018, said any path forward must be a partnership between the government, the league and the players.

"There are a lot of questions that we don't know the answers to," Sinopoli said. "Just like the business owners and the team owners involved don't have those answers either.

"If there is a plan to return to play, then we [the players] want to be sure it's the right one and it's safe to do so. And that we don't get taken advantage of in a very strange situation."

With the Canadian government already providing billions in assistance to many Canadians and businesses, Sinopoli realizes some might question the appropriateness of the CFL's request.

"You kind of get both ends of the spectrum. Some people think we're millionaires. They hear professional sports and just assume that we have a lot of money. The other side of it is people think we don't make any money at all and we need second jobs," Sinopoli said.

"We are in an odd position. [For] players that need money, this is their job, and this is how they provide for their family – just like any other business does with their employees."

Sinopoli said the historical and cultural significance of the CFL stretches from coast to coast. But the 32-year-old also concedes there are no guarantees of financial safety and survival in a world impacted by a global pandemic.

"We have to see how this all plays out, because this [the CFL] plays a large part in the culture of Canada," Sinopoli said. "Saying that though, it's not a given that we're going to make it through unusual times. But I'm hoping for the best."