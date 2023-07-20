Ottawa Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin went down with an apparent injury during Redblacks practice on Thursday.

#Redblacks all-star defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin goes down in the final minutes of practice today. Looks like he will be carted off. #CFL — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) July 20, 2023

Mauldin, 30, has eight defensive tackles and three sacks in five games this season.

He is coming off a two tackle, one sack performance in the Redblacks' 31-28 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 lineman was a CFL all-star and won the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award in 2022 after leading the league with 17 sacks while adding 43 tackles in 18 games.

Ottawa's next game will be in McMahon Stadium to take on the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.