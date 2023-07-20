Redblacks DE Mauldin goes down with injury during practice
Ottawa Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin went down with an apparent injury during Redblacks practice on Thursday.
Mauldin, 30, has eight defensive tackles and three sacks in five games this season.
He is coming off a two tackle, one sack performance in the Redblacks' 31-28 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4 lineman was a CFL all-star and won the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award in 2022 after leading the league with 17 sacks while adding 43 tackles in 18 games.
Ottawa's next game will be in McMahon Stadium to take on the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.