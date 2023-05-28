Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Monshadrik 'Money' Hunter suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a team scrimmage last week and is likely to miss months of the 2023 season, while wide receiver Shaq Evans suffered a broken finger in Friday's preseason tilt against the Montreal Alouettes and could miss four to eight weeks, according to Postmedia's Tim Baines.

Hunter, 27, played in 12 games for the Redblacks last season, racking up 38 defensive tackles and career-high four interceptions.

"We'll see how long the recovery is, but we're talking months. Hopefully, he's back before the end of the year," said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce to Baines.

Prior to his time with the Redblacks, the Texas-born Arkansas State product spent time with the Alouettes (2021) and the Edmonton Elks (2018-19).

The 32-year-old Evans is in his first season with the Redblacks after spending the past four seasons in the prairies with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Evans played in 10 games last season for the Riders, catching 32 passes for 487 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

A CFL All-Star and West Division All-Star in 2019, the former UCLA Bruin has caught 179-career passes for 2,830 yards and seven touchdowns.