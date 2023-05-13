The Ottawa Redblacks announced Saturday that they have signed American wide receiver Bralon Addison to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old was recently released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier in the week after recuperating from a torn Achillies and failing to reach an agreement with the Ticats on a restructured deal.

A native of Missouri, TX, Addison joined the Ticats in 2018 after being released by the Toronto Argonauts without playing in a game.

A CFL All-Star in 2019, Addison appeared in 31 contests over four seasons with the team, hauling in 2,013 yards on 164 receptions with eight touchdowns. He added another 298 yards on the ground.

A product of Oregon, Addison's Achillies tear occurred in a game against the Argos last August. Addison played in eight games last season, catching 43 passes for 433 yards.

He is expected to miss the early part of the 2023 CFL season.

Addison's addition to the Redblacks offence reunites him with former Tiger-Cats teammates Jaelon Acklin and Jeremiah Masoli.