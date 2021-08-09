For the first time in nearly a decade, Paul LaPolice is enjoying a victory as a CFL head coach.

The 51-year-old served at the head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for parts of three seasons from 2010 to 2012 before he was fired following a 2-6 start in the 2012 campaign.

LaPolice returned to the Bombers in 2016, serving as the team's offensive co-ordinator for four seasons, highlighted by a Grey Cup title in 2019.

LaPolice then signed a three-year contract with the Ottawa Redblacks in December 2019 to become their new head coach, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaPolice: Great start but lots to work on Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice on opening the season with a win, strong play by the defense, Matt Nichols and the offense, trick play on special teams and getting his first win as a head coach in 9 years.

After a long wait, the American won his first game as a CFL head coach in nine years Saturday when Ottawa snuck past the new-look Edmonton Elks with a 16-12 road victory.

LaPolice told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Monday morning that the win wasn't any sweeter just because he's returned as the main sideline boss. LaPolice says he values his time an offensive co-ordinator.

"I think when you've been a head coach before and then you become an offensive coordinator - that's what happened to me from 2016 to 2019 - I feel like people want to say 'you can't wait to be a head coach again,' but I've truly loved every minute being an offensive co-ordinator," explained LaPolice. "I didn't yearn to be a head coach once again if that makes sense. I wasn't like 'oh, I can't wait to get my first win as a head coach again,' because the four years I was an offensive co-ordinator, I loved being an offensive co-ordinator. The opportunity came up to be a head coach again and I'm ecstatic for it and happy to have it. I enjoy to win but I don't I enjoy it more than my previous job if that makes sense. You should always worry about the job you got, not the next job."

Ottawa has a bye this week before the Redblacks travel to Regina to battle the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 21.