Redblacks prepare to use two quarterbacks vs. Eskimos

OTTAWA — The slumping Ottawa Redblacks plan to use two quarterbacks for their next game.

Head coach Rick Campbell says Dominique Davis and Jonathon Jennings both will see time on Saturday when Ottawa (3-10) hosts the Edmonton Eskimos (6-7).

Jennings has lost all three of his starts since replacing Davis atop the depth chart.

The Redblacks have lost six games in a row and 10 of 11 after starting the season 2-0.

Jennings is 99-for-155 passing (63.9 per cent) with three touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Davis is 169-for-271 (62.4 per cent) with five touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Redblacks lost previous starter Trevor Harris to free agency this off-season when he signed with the Eskimos.

Harris remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury that caused him to miss the team's last game.

Logan Kilgore started in Edmonton's 30-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.