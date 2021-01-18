OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed linebacker Jerod Fernandez, wide receiver Jalen Saunders and running back Timothy Flanders.

Fernandez joined the Redblacks during the 2019 season after spending time with Washington in the NFL.

He had 53 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in 11 games and was named the Redblacks' most outstanding rookie.

Saunders originally signed with the Redblacks last April. but didn't get to suit up for Ottawa after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had 1,170 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a CFL rookie with Hamilton in 2017. He had 739 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in 2018 with the Tiger-Cats before his season was cut short due to a knee injury.

Flanders had 96 carries 541 yards over the past three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with Ottawa in December 2019.

STAMPEDERS RE-SIGN METCHIE

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie.

The University of Guelph product recorded 48 defensive tackles in 2019 including four tackles for loss.

He had three interceptions — including his first career pick, which came in the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton — and added seven special-teams tackles and one knockdown.

Metchie recorded three defensive tackles in Calgary's West Division semifinal loss to Winnipeg..

A third-round draft selection by Calgary in 2018, Metchie has played 24 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stampeders.

