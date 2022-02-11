OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran Canadian Antoine Pruneau on Friday.

Pruneau enters his eighth CFL season, all with Ottawa.

The Montreal native has registered 417 tackles, four sacks, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles and a TD in 104 career regular-season CFL games.

Pruneau, 32, appeared in 11 games with Ottawa last year, registering 40 total tackles and an interception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.