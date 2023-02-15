Lots of names on the move as CFL Free Agency opens up

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Steward, 31, spent last season with Ottawa after starting his CFL career with the B.C. Lions in 2014. The Calgary native appeared in 18 regular-season games last year with the Redblacks.

B.C. selected the six-foot-six, 315-pound Steward in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2013 CFL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.