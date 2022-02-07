OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge on Monday to pursue NFL opportunities.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound Dandridge appeared in eight games last season, registering 11 tackles, one special-teams tackle and four interceptions.

Over two seasons with Ottawa, Dandridge has played in 12 games, recording 23 tackles, one special-teams tackle and four interceptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.