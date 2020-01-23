The Ottawa Redblacks released 10 players on Thursday, among them quarterbacks Jonathon Jennings and Will Arndt.

Both Jennings and Arndt started games for the Redblacks last season. Jennings finished with 1,154 passing yards, three touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Arndt finished with 940 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. Jennings was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The Redblacks also released notable names running back Mossis Madu and linebacker Jeff Knox. The six other players released were receiver Seth Coate, defensive back Maurice Fleming, long snapper Mike Benson, linebacker Nicolas Boulay, running back Greg Morris, and defensive lineman Cameron Walker.