Rick Campbell’s decision to concede a late safety and try to stop the Calgary Stampeders from getting a field goal backfired on Thursday in the Ottawa Redblacks’ 17-16 loss.

The Redblacks head coach, who admitted postgame the decision was a mistake because it didn’t work out, told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Monday that while he would likely elect to punt in similar situations moving forward, he doesn’t believe the choice was obvious.

“I always evaluate myself,” Campbell said. “There were two options at that point and one is to punt the ball and you’re probably going to end up defending 35-40 yards of field position and obviously not let them score a touchdown. Or you give up the safety and you kickoff and you hopefully can cover it –which we had done earlier in the game – get them down somewhere around the 30-35 yard line and again defend a similar amount of field position and try to keep them out of field-goal range.

“Looking back, I probably would have punted and just tried to make them score. They had just gone down on us and we forced a fumble on the two-yard line, which was a great play by one of our players. So, it’s still not a cut and dry thing to me, but probably at the end of the day I’ll make him punt and make them drive all the way down and have to score. But, it’s not one of those no-brainers to me.”

Campbell said his biggest regret of the game didn’t come on third down, but rather one play before, when the Redblacks ran the ball on second and eight from their own three-yard line.

“I will say thinking back on it, it didn’t work out obviously so it looks worse. But I probably would have punted and counted on our punt team to get a good punt and cover it. The whole of the thing that I would go back on is on second down, when we’re backed up, is [we] should’ve thrown the ball and that’s on me and I need to make sure I don’t get too conservative,” Campbell said.

“That’s the biggest thing for me is we were getting badly out – we were losing the time of possession huge, we were losing the yards gained huge… and sometimes when that’s happening you play it a little more close to the vest. I just need to make sure I get over that and, even if we’re not moving the ball productively, to still keep hammering away and that’s of all the scenarios at the end of it. The biggest thing for me is I should’ve thrown on second down and tried to get out of there.”

Campbell noted that the Redblacks failed to execute throughout the game prior to the late collapse and pointed out that quarterback Jonathon Jennings was held to just 22 yards passing in the first half before throwing 103 yards in the second half.

Jennings has started the Redblacks past two games in place of injured starter Dominique Davis, who Campbell said the team hopes will start against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

“Very hopeful that he’s going to play,” Campbell said. “We have our first practice of the week today and if he’s good to go he’ll be the guy. He looks okay running around with our athletic therapists and all that, but we’d have to get him out there today to actually get him on the field playing football and if he can make it through the week, then he’d be the guy.”

The Redblacks have lost four straight games since starting the season 2-0, while the Alouettes are on a three-game winning streak after beginning the year 0-2.