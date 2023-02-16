OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian running back Ante Milanovic-Litre to a one-year contract Thursday.

Milanovic-Litre, 28, spent the 2022 campaign with Edmonton after four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Vancouver native ran for 241 yards and a touchdown in 18 regular-season games last year with the Elks.

Milanovic-Litre won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.