OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed kicker Lewis Ward to a two-year contract and fullback Marco Dubois to a one-year deal on Friday.

The 30-year-old Ward has been with the Redblacks since signing with the CFL team before the 2018 season after going undrafted.

He was named the league's outstanding rookie in 2018, setting a CFL single-season record with a 98.1 made field goal percentage.

He set a professional football record with 69 consecutive field goals made in regular-season action, starting in Week 2 of the 2018 season and ending in Week 10 of the 2019 campaign.

Ward, born in England, and raised in Kingston, Ont., converted 49 kicks on 57 attempts in 2022.

"I'm extremely excited to be back in Ottawa for another two years, to help us get back to the level that we expect," Ward said in a release.

Ward's signing comes two days after the Redblacks agreed to an extension with all-star punter Richie Leone.

Dubois, from Lasalle, Que., was drafted in the second round, 13th overall, by the Redblacks in 2018. He had four catches for 70 yards this past season, including a career-long 54-yard reception Ottawa's season-opener at Winnipeg.

"Coming back to Ottawa was an easy choice for me -- the city, the fans and the whole organization has been great to me since I got drafted in 2018," Dubois said. "It is an honour to play for the Redblacks and to continue playing for (head coach) Bob Dyce."

The 27-year-old also had nine tackles through 18 games on special teams last season.

