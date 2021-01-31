With Masoli signed, two key QB contracts remain unresolved ahead of free agency

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts have made major quarterbacking moves just over one week away from the start of CFL free agency.

Hours after the Argos released Matt Nichols on Sunday, the Redblacks signed the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and released fellow quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

CFL free agency opens Feb. 9.

Nichols and Arbuckle signed with Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, early last year before the 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbuckle was acquired by the Redblacks in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders before signing a deal with Ottawa.

However, CFL teams have been renegotiating deals this year as the economic fallout continues to be felt in the aftermath of a cancelled season.

Nichols was leading the league in touchdown passes and passer rating before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury halfway through the 2019 campaign. The Bombers later acquired Zach Collaros from Toronto and he led Winnipeg to the Grey Cup.

The Argos are finalizing a deal with Arbuckle, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Arbuckle was 4-3 as Calgary's starter in 2019 while Bo Levi Mitchell was hurt. He finished the season completing 73.1 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021