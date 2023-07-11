With news coming on Monday that starter Jeremiah Masoli was lost to the season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the Ottawa Redblacks added a pair of quarterbacks to the roster on Tuesday.

The club announced the signing of Tyrrell Pigrome and Jake Dunniway.

Pigrome, 25, attended Winnipeg Blue Bombers camp earlier this year and played in a 25-23 preseason victory over the Edmonton Elks.

A well travelled collegiate player, the Birmingham, AL native had stints at Maryland, Western Kentucky, Mississippi and Towson. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Pigrome threw for 1,777 yards on 152-for-268 passing with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions and added another 630 yards on the ground.

Dunniway, 23, spent three seasons at Sacramento State. In 2022, he threw for 2,412 yards on 186-for-315 passing with 19 TDs and 15 picks.

Masoli, returning to action for the first time in a year, was injured in Saturday's 21-13 loss to his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Redblacks (1-3) sit last in the East Division. They return to action on Saturday with a visit from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-1).