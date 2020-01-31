OTTAWA — The Redblacks have signed linebacker Avery Williams to a one-year contract extension.

Williams was limited to 11 games last season due to injuries, but still managed to record 69 defensive tackles.

In 28 games with the Redblacks over the last two seasons, Williams has 112 defensive tackles, seven tackles on the special teams and two sacks.

"Avery is the type of player you want to build a fast, physical and dominant defence around," defensive co-ordinator Mike Benevides said in a statement. "He's a guy who has barely scratched the surface of his potential and I'm excited to start working with him."