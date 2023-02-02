The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Canadian wide receiver Tevaun Smith to a one-year contract extension, the team announced today.

The 30-year-old Toronto, Ont., native hauled in 14 passes for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2022.

Originally the eighth overall pick of Edmonton in 2016, the Iowa product spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars, before making the jump to the CFL in 2019.

Smith recorded 956 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the 2019 season.

In 2021, Smith was released by the Elks and singed with the Redblacks.