Ottawa sends Josh Brown to Bruins in exchange for Senyshyn

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for defenceman Josh Brown and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2022.

Senyshyn, 24, has 19 goals and 31 points in 54 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season.

The Ottawa, Ont. native was the third in a row of first-round picks by the Bruins at the 2015 NHL Draft, following Jakub Zboril and Jake DeBrusk.

He is on a one-year, $750,000 deal. In 14 career NHL games, he has one goal and two assists.

Brown has six assists in 46 games this season.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $2.4 million deal with a cap hit of $1.2 million.

A sixth-round pick (152nd overall) by the Florida Panthers at the 2013 NHL Draft, Brown was dealt to the Senators In October 2020.