The Ottawa Senators got a much-needed win over the Detroit Red Wings Monday night that pulled them to within five points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Claude Giroux had four points and six different skaters scored as the Senators rolled to a 6-2 victory at Canadian Tire Centre. At 62 points, Ottawa sits five shy of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 67 but have four other teams – including the Red Wings – to surpass.

The Senators won’t have much time to bask in their big win as they host Red Wings Tuesday in the second night of a back-to-back

“We’re a little behind in the standings right now but this is a team we’re trying to catch. The guys played a great game, we were ready to play tonight,” Giroux said.

"We said from the beginning of the year we want to be playing meaningful games into February and March and we’ve given ourselves the opportunity to do that,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win.

“These are the points you need, right? These are teams we’re trying to catch. It’s almost like a little playoff series these two games back-to-back. So, of course, it could potentially be a different game tomorrow so regroup, refocus and just be ready to go tomorrow,” Brady Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk scored late in the second period to give the Senators a 4-2 lead and mixed things up with the Red Wings at the end of the frame, appearing to mouth “Who wants it?” while gesturing at the Detroit bench.

“I needed to be at my best tonight,” Tkachuk said. “Like I said, these are huge games for our team and I just wanted to do whatever it takes to help the team win and whether that was by emotion or physicality or making the play at the right time, but everybody did that tonight.

The 23-year-old said he could feel the energy from the whole team early on Monday well before puck-drop.

“I think so. From the morning skate where you can kind of just feel that laser focus and feel that intensity and that comradery right from the start, right from the morning, and of course it carried into tonight. But we’ve got to put that behind us as fun as it was and we’ve got to focus on tomorrow,” Tkachuk said.