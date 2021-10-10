Sens F Watson out four weeks with ankle injury

Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith says that forward Austin Watson will miss about four weeks with an ankle injury.

Watson, 29, had three goals and 10 points in 34 games last season and missed the final 22 games of the year with injury.

Drafted 18th overall by the Nashville Predators at the 2010 NHL Draft, he was traded to the Senators Oct. 10, 2020 in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

In 340 career NHL games, the Ann Arbor, Mich. native has 39 goals and 87 points split between the Predators and Senators.

The Senators have also sent down goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators and re-assigned Dillon Heatherington, Mark Kastelic, Lassi Thomson and Egor Sokolov to the AHL.

Forward Andrew Agozzino will be placed on waivers Sunday to be assigned to AHL Belleville.