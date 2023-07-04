The Ottawa Senators have re-signed defenceman Travis Hamonic on a two-year, $2.2 million deal.

Hamonic, who became an unrestricted free agent on Saturday, will carry cap hit of $1.1 million under the new deal.

The 32-year-old posted six goals and 21 points in 75 games with the Senators last season, his second with the team.

"Travis is a key component of our group," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. "He routinely sets a good example for our younger players with work ethic and accountability, his fearlessness and with a determination level that he seems to exceed each time he steps on the ice.

"He's a leader with strong character and someone we're very pleased to see returning."

Selected by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2008 draft, Hamonic has 50 goals and 229 points in 793 career games with Ottawa, the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames and the Islanders.

He was coming off a two-year, $3 million contract signed with the Canucks in 2021 before he was traded to Ottawa.