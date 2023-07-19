The Ottawa Senators officially parted ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann on Wednesday.

"We're thankful for Trent's contributions to the Senators and wish him the best going forward," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release.

This comes roughly one week after Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported Mann would not return to the franchise next season. Garrioch also reported that president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc had resigned from the franchise.

The changes come as the Senators complete an ownership change, with a group of investors led by Michael Andlauer taking over majority ownership from the Melnyk family.

Mann was only promoted to the role of assistant GM under Pierre Dorion last summer. He previously held the role of chief amateur scout for the Senators.

The native of Sackville, N.B., first joined the franchise as a part-time amateur scout in 2010.