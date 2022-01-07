3h ago
Sens remove four players from protocol
Ahead of Friday's morning skate, the Ottawa Senators removed four players from COVID-19 protocol including defencemen Thomas Chabot and Dillon Heatherington as well as forwards Zach Sanford and Zach Sanford.
TSN.ca Staff
The team also removed assistant coach Bob Jones.
Goalie Anton Forsberg remains in protocol.
The Sens last played on Jan. 1, losing 6-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs and are scheduled to battle the Canucks in Vancouver Saturday night.