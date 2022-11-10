Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith said Thursday the team will work on rebuilding Nikita Zaitsev's confidence if the defenceman goes unclaimed on waivers.

Zaitsev, who the Senators waived along with goaltender Magnus Hellberg, will learn his fate at 2pm ET on Thursday.

“I’m supportive of all our players and that’s what a coach should be," Smith said. "That’s part of sports. The organization has made that choice. And it happens sometimes for all kinds of different reasons.

“If he gets claimed, I wish him all the best. If he doesn’t and he’s still a part of this, we’re going to work with him to get his confidence back”

Zaitsev has one assist in seven games this season. He had a season-low 11:47 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing minus-2.

The 31-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, Zaitsev is in his fourth season with the Senators. He has 19 goals and 104 points in 405 career games.

Hellberg was claimed off waivers by the Senators earlier this season from the Seattle Kraken. He stopped 29 of 31 shots faced in his lone start this season with Ottawa - a win over the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24.

“It came to a point (with) roster flexibility that Helly had to be put (on waivers),” Smith said Thursday. “But he opened a lot of eyes and a heck of a guy.

"I hope he gets picked up for his own career, but if not, he’ll be a great guy for us to have as a recall.”