Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot played 37:50 in ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, leading any other skater on the team by more than 11 minutes.

With defencemen Nikita Zaitsev and Dylan DeMelo sidelined for Tuesday's game with injuries, Senators head coach D.J. Smith leaned heavily on Chabot, who had topped the 28-minute mark three previous times this season, but not since the month of October.

“The minutes certainly were a little high,” Smith said. “I don't know if it's the highest in the NHL this year but he was certainly really good. It's not ideal for the long run certainly. We needed a point or better and we got it.”

According to Pro Hockey Reference, Chabot's total is not only the highest total this season, but the second-highest mark ever recorded in a regular season game behind Dennis Wideman, who played 38:05 in a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks while with the Calgary Flames in 2014.

Ron Hainsey finished with the second-highest ice time total on the Senators Tuesday, playing 26:12. Mark Borowiecki and Erik Brannstrom each finished with just over 18 minutes, while Cody Goloubef played 10:09 and Andreas Englund played just 7:27.

For the season, Chabot has three goals and 21 points while averaging 25:32 of ice time.

The Senators (14-18-3) will next face the Nashville Predators on Thursday.