34m ago
Sens D Chabot (UBI) will not return vs. Jets
Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will not return to Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced. Chabot played 2:57 in the opening period before exiting the game with the injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Chabot took a hard hit from Jets defenceman Logan Stanley behind the net and skated off the ice in discomfort, heading straight for the locker room.
The 24-year-old has appeared in 49 games this season for the Senators and posted six goals with 25 assists.