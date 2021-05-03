Sens D Chabot (UBI) will not return vs. Jets

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will not return to Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Injury update: #Sens defenceman Thomas Chabot has sustained an upper-body injury and will not return to tonight’s game vs. @NHLJets. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 3, 2021

Chabot took a hard hit from Jets defenceman Logan Stanley behind the net and skated off the ice in discomfort, heading straight for the locker room.

He played 2:57 in the opening period before exiting the game with the injury.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 49 games this season for the Senators and posted six goals with 25 assists.