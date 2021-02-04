Brannstrom to make season debut for Sens; Galchenyuk draws in

Erik Brannstrom will make his season debut for the Ottawa Senators on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach DJ Smith confirmed.

Brannstrom skated alongside Erik Gudbranson in the team's third pairing during Thursday's gameday skate. He was officially called up from the team's taxi squad later after the session.

Braydon Coburn, who was placed on waivers Wednesday, skated as an extra with Josh Brown.

Along with Branstrom, Alex Galchenyuk will also enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 25. He has one goal and is minus-4 in three games this season.

#Sens forward lines and D pairings for Feb. 4's skate in Montreal:



Tkachuk - Norris - Dadonov

Paul - White - Batherson

Stützle - Stepan - C. Brown

Galchenyuk - Tierney - Watson

Paquette - Anisimov - Haley



Chabot - Zaitsev

Reilly - Zub

Brannstrom - Gudbranson

Coburn - J. Brown — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 4, 2021

Brannstrom, 21, had four assists in 31 games with the Senators last season.

He was acquired by the team from the Vegas Golden Knights at the trade deadline in 2019 as part of the Senators for Mark Stone.