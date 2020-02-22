3h ago
Sens' Chabot leaves with lower-body injury
Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will not return to Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
The injury occurred in the first period when Chabot was hit into the boards, with his knee hitting the wall.
The 23-year-old took a test skate on the ice during the last TV timeout of the first period but never returned to the game, according to TSN's Ian Mendes.
In 61 games this season, the defenceman has five goals and 33 points.