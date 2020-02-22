Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will not return to Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

#Sens defenceman Thomas Chabot sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of this evening’s game vs @CanadiensMTL. He will not return tonight. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 23, 2020

The injury occurred in the first period when Chabot was hit into the boards, with his knee hitting the wall.

The 23-year-old took a test skate on the ice during the last TV timeout of the first period but never returned to the game, according to TSN's Ian Mendes.

Sens announce Thomas Chabot will not return tonight because of a lower body injury.



If there is a silver lining, it’s that he did feel well enough to do a test skate during the last TV timeout of the first period. Probably won’t get a full update tonight. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) February 23, 2020

In 61 games this season, the defenceman has five goals and 33 points.