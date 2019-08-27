With every player on their roster now under contract for this season, the Ottawa Senators are turning their attention to extending defenceman Thomas Chabot.

The Senators signed restricted free agent Coplin White to a six-year contract last week and general manager Pierre Dorion said he would like to take the same approach in negotiations with Chabot.

“In the case of Colin White we were able to keep everything very confidential and we were able to get a contract done,” Dorion told Postmedia on Monday. “We don’t think talking publicly about any contract negotiations, whether it’s Chabot or any pending UFA, does us any good.

“But we understand the importance of our young core and having them in Ottawa as long as possible.”

Chabot, 22, is entering the final season of his entry-level contract. He scored 14 goals and posted 55 points in 70 games this past season while averaging a team-high 24:17 of ice time per game. The Ste-Marie, QC. native added two goals and seven points with Team Canada at the World Hockey Championship in May, winning a silver medal.

According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, talks between the Senators and Chabot have been ongoing throughout the summer and are believed to be moving in the right direction.

“We’re going to keep it quiet, we’ve had discussions and I don’t think I should say anymore,” Dorion added.

White became the first player since Bobby Ryan in 2014 to sign a contract longer than five years with Senators with his $28.5 million deal last week. Dorion said he had the full support of owner Eugene Melnyk in making the deal, and said the owner supports his vision for the team.

“Through this process Eugene has been tremendous, as far as support, and understanding the plan,” Dorion said. “Just as an example, I don’t think anyone was more excited than him when we signed Colin White to six years, and the commitment made was great.”