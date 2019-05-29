The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anders Nilsson to a two-year, $5.2 million contract on Wednesday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.6 million for the 29-year-old, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks this season.

"We're very happy to have Anders back for two more seasons," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He is a competitive, talented veteran who played very well after being acquired last season. In addition, Anders is a great teammate and hard worker, which makes him an excellent fit with our growing team. This signing provides us with stability at the goaltending position, which is very important to our success as our team continues to develop."

Nilsson, acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 2 as part of multi-player trade, posted a 14-19-1 record between the two teams on the season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average.

A third-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2009, Nilsson has appeared in 141 games since making his debut with the Islanders during the 2011-12 season. He has a career 50-65-13 record with a .907 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA.

The Swedish netminder was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.