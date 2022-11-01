It appears Cam Talbot is close to making his debut with the Ottawa Senators. 

Sens head coach DJ Smith told reporters on Tuesday that the 35-year-old veteran goalie could return to the lineup as early as Saturday when the Philadelphia Flyers are in the nation's capital. 

The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont., native sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and was given a five-to-seven week timeline.

Talbot was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.