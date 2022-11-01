Sens G Talbot could return as early as Saturday

It appears Cam Talbot is close to making his debut with the Ottawa Senators.

Sens head coach DJ Smith told reporters on Tuesday that the 35-year-old veteran goalie could return to the lineup as early as Saturday when the Philadelphia Flyers are in the nation's capital.

The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont., native sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and was given a five-to-seven week timeline.

Talbot was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.