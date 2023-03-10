The Ottawa Senators have won six of their last seven games as they continue to inch closer to a playoff spot and now trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by four points in the NHL's wild-card standings.

The Senators picked up two huge points Thursday night with a 5-4 victory over the Kraken in Seattle where Alex DeBrincat broke a tie with 2:23 left in the third period.

"That's a big win for us, to stay with it the way we did, and find timely goals," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I mean, that's as fast a team as we played and that's a really good hockey team."

Ottawa is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and now has 70 points on the season to sit atop the five teams separated by three points or fewer chasing the Penguins for the second wild-card spot. The Senators have one game in hand on the Florida Panthers (70 points) and two in hand over the Washington Capitals (69 points) while they've played the same amount of games as the Buffalo Sabres (68 points) and Detroit Red Wings (67 points). The Islanders lead the wild-card race with 76 points but have played three more games than both the Senators and Penguins.

Ottawa has a game remaining against Pittsburgh, one left versus the Sabres and two against the Panthers over their final 18 games of the season.

DeBrincat put the Senators on top Thursday night when his centring pass from the left side bounced off Kraken defenceman Will Borgen and past Philipp Grubauer for the eventual winner.

"Sometimes that works out like that," DeBrincat said. "There were a couple like that against us. It's nice to go the other way and we can benefit from it. We're happy we can get that win and two points."

The Senators jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period but conceded three straight to go into the third deadlocked 3-3. After Vince Dunn put the Kraken ahead, Claude Giroux tied things less than a minute later before DeBrincat played the hero late.

“A lot of guys are stepping up,” DeBrincat said. “When maybe some guys don’t have it, other guys are putting it in the net. That’s good to have and that’s what good teams have. If we can keep that rolling, we’ll be good.”

Ottawa's only loss this month came Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks, a 5-0 beatdown at the United Center Monday. But playoff races require a short memory and forward Shane Pinto said he was proud of how the team bounced back.

“We had a tough game in Chicago,” he said, “but I just think the way we responded and the maturity we showed tonight will go a long way.”

On the other side, the Kraken (80 points) currently sit in a playoff spot four points back of the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division.

"You don't get to start over, obviously the start put us in a big hole," head coach Dave Hakstol said. "We're able to dig out, so that's a real positive. But we didn't start on time tonight.

"Disappointing. We didn't get out of our end well enough in the third period, and it ended up costing us."