DJ Smith will return as head coach of the Ottawa Senators along with his full coaching staff, general manager Pierre Dorion confirmed Tuesday.

Dorion said the decision comes after he recommended to incoming owner Michael Andlauer that the coaching staff return.

Smith, 45, just completed his fourth season as head coach of the Senators, with the team missing the playoffs in every year of his tenure. The Senators had their best season under Smith this season, posting a 39-35-8 record.

Pierre Dorion says DJ Smith and the #Sens coaching staff will be back next year. Dorion recommended that to Michael Andlauer and the new owner will take the recommendation of the GM. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) June 27, 2023

Dorion also said that the team is looking to trade Alex DeBrincat as the NHL Draft approaches. He noted that DeBrincat has not requested a trade, but the restricted free agent has refused to sign long-term with the club.

DeBrincat, 25, had 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games this past season. He was acquired by the Senators in July of 2022 during the NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for three draft picks.

The Senators general manager said there's been a large amount of trade talks, but does not expect to be able to land a first-round pick before Wednesday night.

Dorion said he may be able to land a second- or third-round pick before those rounds take place on Thursday. Ottawa is currently without a selection until the fourth round, with another selection to follow in the fifth round and three picks assigned to them in the seventh round.



Qualifying offers set

Dorion added on Tuesday that Shane Pinto, Erik Brannstrom, Egor Sokolov, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Kevin Mandolese will be qualified as the Senators retain their rights as restricted free agents.

The Senators previously filed for club-elected salary arbitration with DeBrincat, also retaining his rights.

Julien Gauthier, Dylan Gambrell, Victor Lodin, Dylan Ferguson, Jacob Larsson and Jonathan Aspirot will not be qualified and will instead become unrestricted free agents.

Of the group to be qualified, only Brannstrom has arbitration rights. Gauthier, Gambrell Lodin, Aspirot, Larsson and Ferguson all would have had arbitration rights if qualified.

The Senators have a projected $17.1 million in cap space this off-season with 11 players currently under contract, per CapFriendly.

Centre Shane Pinto, Erik Brannstrom, Egor Sokolov, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Kevin Mandolese will be qualifed #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 27, 2023

The deadline to qualify restricted free agents is Thursday at 5pm ET.